Former UB star Tyree Jackson out for Eagles with broken bone in back

Tyree Jackson’s bid to make the Philadelphia Eagles is on hold after broke a bone in his back at practice Tuesday. He is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.

Jackson, the former University at Buffalo star who spent time with the Buffalo Bills, was attempting to make the NFL at tight end.

The team said he is not expected to need surgery.

God makes no mistakes. Blessed and highly favored ❤️🙏🏽 — Tyree Jackson (@Tyree3Jackson) August 18, 2021

Jackson made a leaping catch against the New England Patriots in a joint practice session and landed hard on his back in the end zone. After spending time on the ground with athletic trainers, he was able to up and walk off.

Jackson had been having an outstanding training camp. In his first game at tight end at any level of football, he caught two passes for 32 yards and had another catch for nine yards negated by a penalty. He played 20 snaps as well as making his special teams debut.