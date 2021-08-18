Former UB star Tyree Jackson out for Eagles with broken bone in back

Tyree Jackson’s bid to make the Philadelphia Eagles is on hold after broke a bone in his back at practice Tuesday. He is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.
Jackson, the former University at Buffalo star who spent time with the Buffalo Bills, was attempting to make the NFL at tight end.
The team said he is not expected to need surgery.
God makes no mistakes. Blessed and highly favored ❤️🙏🏽— Tyree Jackson (@Tyree3Jackson) August 18, 2021
Jackson made a leaping catch against the New England Patriots in a joint practice session and landed hard on his back in the end zone. After spending time on the ground with athletic trainers, he was able to up and walk off.
Jackson had been having an outstanding training camp. In his first game at tight end at any level of football, he caught two passes for 32 yards and had another catch for nine yards negated by a penalty. He played 20 snaps as well as making his special teams debut.
“Every day you just have to take it day by day but I do feel comfortable,” he told NBC Philadelphia after practice Saturday. “But football’s so humbling you could feel comfortable one day and the next day you’ve got to install plays and you’ve got to work on this or a new technique that the defensive end might play. So I’m just working at it day by day and trying to get better.”
The Eagles will have a decision to make in terms of how they manage their roster. If Jackson is placed on injured reserve now, his season is over. If they want to place him on short-term injured reserve, which would allow him to return after at least three games, he would need to be on the 53-man roster on Aug. 31 and then placed on IR.