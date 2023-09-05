Former University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson was among seven players who worked out for the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to the league's daily list as reported by Aaron Wilson.

Paterson was waived last week by the Washington Commanders. After a record-setting career at UB, he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and appeared in 17 games as a rookie with 68 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 73 yards. He started last season on the practice squad and was active for three games with 17 carries for 78 yards.

Patterson tweeted late Tuesday afternoon:

Only a matter of time all apart of Gods Plan! — Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) September 5, 2023

The Bills also worked out:

Kendall Blanton: Tight end has Super Bowl rings with the Rams and Kansas City. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 262, he has appeared in 14 games with five receptions for 44 yards but is known primarily as an in-line blocker.

Troy Pride Jr.: Veteran cornerback was released by the New Orleans Saints last week. Former Notre Dame standout played eight games as a rookie for Carolina in 2020 but has struggled with injuries.

Jalen McKenzie. Guard spent last season on the Seahawks' practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent out of USC. He was released in final roster cutdown last week. Listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds.

Tre Norwood: Safety played at Oklahoma and was a seventh-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. He made 61 tackles and had an interception last season.

Kenny Robinson: Safety is a West Virginia product was a fifth-round pick in 2020 by the Carolina Panthers and most recently was in the XFL with St. Louis.

J.J. Taylor: Speedy running back and return specialist spent the last three seasons with New England and appeared in a total of 12 games. He primarily was on the practice squad.