Former UB running back Jaret Patterson makes Washington's 53-man roster

James Patterson has witnessed every step his twin brother, Jaret, has taken in his life as a football player. There have been setbacks, heartbreak and great achievements for both brothers.
Tuesday afternoon, there was nothing but jubilation when James Patterson witnessed another significant moment in his brother’s life: Jaret Patterson making an NFL roster.
Patterson, the former University at Buffalo standout, made the initial 53-man roster for the Washington Football Team, and he will be one of three running backs on Washington’s roster, along with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.
“This gets me teary-eyed, even talking about it right now,” James, a linebacker for the Bulls, told the News, after UB’s practice Tuesday at Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “Just to see him do what he does, every single day, and handle it like a pro, it’s amazing. That motivation is so high for me right now. This is more fuel to the fire.”
Jaret Patterson made the professional cut with Washington after three seasons with UB. In three preseason games with WFT, Patterson had 28 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, and 10 catches for 70 yards.
“That’s a blessing,” UB running back Kevin Marks said of Patterson making Washington’s 53-man roster. “But it’s not a shock to me. His work ethic, how he worked day in and day out at UB, just knowing it was going to translate. How we practiced, how we went about our business. The discipline. Knowing that the highs, we don’t really celebrate the highs. It’s back to work the next day, that’s our mentality.
“We knew there was a lot more room to grow and room for improvement. With that mentality, it showed on the field that his game is going to keep selling, to the next level. He’ll fit in, just fine.”
James Patterson hadn’t talked to his brother prior to Tuesday afternoon, when NFL rosters were announced and finalized, but had a conversation with him Monday night.
“I told him, ‘be calm, you did what you had to do, and even though the last preseason game wasn’t the best, you still did things that were bigger than your stats,’ ” James said.
In three seasons with the Bulls, Marks explained how Patterson's rise to the NFL has set a high bar for his team and his teammates.
“This sets a high standard, for us coming behind him. We’ve got to keep that up, to that level and instill that in the younger guys,” Marks said. “But this shows the exceptional mentality we have, the elite standard we have here at UB.”
Patterson made the roster of his hometown team, after signing with WFT in April as an undrafted free agent. He is a native of Glenn Dale, Md., who went to St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Md., but only received a handful of scholarship offers to play college football, including offers from UB and Kent State.
He ultimately became one of UB’s most prolific rushers; he’s the program’s second all-time leading rusher (3,884 yards) and its leader in rushing touchdowns (52). He led the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67 over six games) in 2020, and tied an FBS record with eight touchdowns and set a single-game MAC rushing record of 409 yards Nov. 28 in a 70-41 win against Kent State.
The Washington Football Team opens its regular season Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Jaret Patterson could also return to Western New York, as WFT will face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Highmark Stadium.
His twin brother, James, who is 20 minutes younger than him, is in his fourth season with the Bulls, who open the 2021 campaign at 7 p.m. Thursday at UB Stadium against Wagner.
Already, he has a blueprint for his future in football.
“His process and his story is my lecture hall,” James Patterson said. “I’m taking notes on it and asking him advice and things he went through and things to do and not to do along my journey, when I do take that step. He’s proven himself right, and everybody knew what he could do, as well.”
James Patterson also believes his brother’s path to the NFL is a template of sorts for others.
“It shows that it’s possible to get to the NFL or to your dreams, whatever your dreams are,” he said. “You set that blueprint up. Hard work, dedication, sacrifice, all those things mixed together. Once you do that, it’s a long-term process where you have to keep being consistent at it, every single day. The results aren’t going to show up the next day, but they’re going to come down the line. When you’re working in those hard times, they’re going to pay off in the later times.”
In addition to Jaret Patterson making Washington’s 53-man roster, several players with ties to Buffalo and Western New York have made NFL rosters.
Jody Fortson, who played high school football at South Park, then played at Erie Community College and at Valdosta (Ga.) State, made the Kansas City Chiefs’ final roster as a wide receiver. In fact, the Kansas City Star reported that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes informed Fortson Tuesday afternoon that he had made the final cut.
Qadree Ollison, a running back from Canisius High and from Niagara Falls, and Steven Means, an outside linebacker from UB and from Grover Cleveland, made the Atlanta Falcons’ final roster. The Falcons waived former UB receiver Antonio Nunn; Nunn signed with Atlanta in April as an undrafted free agent.
Tyree Jackson, the former UB quarterback-turned-tight end, made the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster. The Eagles will put Jackson on injured reserve; Jackson will sit out between 8-10 weeks after he sustained a bone fracture in his back in mid-August. The Eagles waived former UB offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in April.
