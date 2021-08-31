Former UB running back Jaret Patterson makes Washington's 53-man roster

“We knew there was a lot more room to grow and room for improvement. With that mentality, it showed on the field that his game is going to keep selling, to the next level. He’ll fit in, just fine.”

James Patterson hadn’t talked to his brother prior to Tuesday afternoon, when NFL rosters were announced and finalized, but had a conversation with him Monday night.

“I told him, ‘be calm, you did what you had to do, and even though the last preseason game wasn’t the best, you still did things that were bigger than your stats,’ ” James said.

In three seasons with the Bulls, Marks explained how Patterson's rise to the NFL has set a high bar for his team and his teammates.

“This sets a high standard, for us coming behind him. We’ve got to keep that up, to that level and instill that in the younger guys,” Marks said. “But this shows the exceptional mentality we have, the elite standard we have here at UB.”

Patterson made the roster of his hometown team, after signing with WFT in April as an undrafted free agent. He is a native of Glenn Dale, Md., who went to St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Md., but only received a handful of scholarship offers to play college football, including offers from UB and Kent State.