Former UB running back Jaret Patterson: "I just can’t wait to play Sunday in Buffalo"

He left UB after three years as its second all-time leading rusher (3,884 yards) and as its leader in rushing touchdowns (52). He led the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67 over six games) in 2020.

He signed with Washington in May, and he began his professional career knowing he would have to adjust to and thrive in any role he had to take on, especially given that NFL running backs generally have a short shelf life.

“Right now, I’m on a lot of special-teams units, and right now I’m running back three, but (Washington running backs coach Randy) Jordan always tells me I’m responsible for knowing the game, knowing the game plan, knowing every play, because you just never know,” said Patterson, who has two carries for nine yards in two games. “It’s a physical game where injuries happen, and it’s kind of déjà vu for me.

“I did the same thing at Buffalo. A spot wasn’t given to me. I had to work to get a role, and that’s what I plan to do here at Washington. You have to be ready for the opportunities so that you don’t have to get ready. It’s going to come. We play 17 games, and I have to be ready for every opportunity.”

'You just never know what might happen'