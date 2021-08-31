 Skip to main content
Former UB running back Jaret Patterson closer to making Washington's NFL roster
developing

Former UB running back Jaret Patterson closer to making Washington's NFL roster

Rookie Patterson scores TD, Washington beats Bengals 17-13

Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (35) gets away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe (93) during the second half of a preseason  game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md.

 Nick Wass/Associated Press

It’s not officially official, but it appears Jaret Patterson has made an NFL roster.

The former University at Buffalo standout is one of three running backs the Washington Football Team will keep on its 53-man roster, according to the Washington Post. Patterson will join running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Post and NFL Network reported that Washington had released running back Peyton Barber, a six-year NFL player. Washington alo released running back Jonathan Williams on Monday. That opened the door for Patterson to be included as one of three running backs on WFT’s roster.

In three preseason games with Washington, Patterson had 28 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, and 10 catches for 70 yards. Prior to the NFL draft, Patterson's emphasis wasn't just on running the ball but he also wanted to improve his blocking and receiving in preparation to play in the NFL.  

Patterson is a native of Glenn Dale, Md., who went to St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Md. In three seasons at UB, Patterson finished as the program’s second all-time leading rusher (3,884 yards) and as its leader in rushing touchdowns (52).

He led the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67 over six games) in 2020, and tied an FBS record with eight touchdowns and set a single-game MAC rushing record of 409 yards Nov. 28 in a 70-41 win against Kent State.

Patterson's twin brother, James, is a linebacker on the UB football team. 

Teams are paring their training camp rosters down to 53 players, and the deadline for NFL roster cuts is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Washington Football Team opens its regular season Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Patterson could also return to Western New York, as WFT will face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Highmark Stadium.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

