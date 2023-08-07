PITTSFORD – Andy Isabella didn’t pack much because he wasn’t sure what the workout would bring. When the fifth-year wide receiver came to New York to try out with the Buffalo Bills on July 28, he only brought one bag.

“Don’t got much,” Isabella said, “But we’re here to play football, and win a job, so you don’t need much.”

Nine days later, after signing a one-year deal with the Bills, Isabella has the same mindset and the same number of bags.

“One bag in there right now,” he said Sunday at St. John Fisher.

The 26-year-old acknowledges that the Bills have provided him what he needs, and he has found the team to be “super welcoming” as he tries to carve out a spot on the roster. As he aims to quickly learn a new offense, he has some help.

Once there was word that Isabella would work out for the Bills, a few Buffalo wide receivers began discussing the possibility. Receivers Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson both played with Isabella in Arizona. Johnson was even in the same Cardinals draft class as Isabella. Johnson saw the news first, and he let Sherfield know. Sherfield, who joined the Bills as a free-agent signee in March, had a good feeling about his former teammate.

“I knew immediately when he told me that they worked him out, I knew that he was gonna sign,” Sherfield said. “Because you know how Andy is: hard worker, good football player. And it’s pretty cool to see. To have KeeSean and Andy in the same room, it’s almost kind of like reliving those moments.”

Isabella values the relationship as well.

“It’s always nice to have a friend,” he said. “Especially when you’re going to a new place, and you don’t know anybody, to see a familiar face makes you comfortable. It makes you feel like you’re back at home.”

Isabella is doing everything he can to quickly acclimate. For about 20 minutes after Sunday’s practice had ended, he stayed on the field, first getting in some extra special teams reps with a few teammates, then heading to the other side of the field to do some sprints and footwork on his own. He was the last player still working on the field and one of the last to stay to sign autographs.

“Just trying to stay sharp, so when I get my opportunities, I’m ready to go, whatever they are,” he said on why it was important to keep working after practice. “I know I’m coming in, I’m really behind, but I’m working hard to catch myself up, and you never know what’ll happen, so, I’ll be ready to go.”

Coach Sean McDermott pointed to Isabella’s speed as a big asset the morning after the Bills signed the wide receiver. McDermott was still getting to know Isabella at the time, and Isabella was getting his first taste of working with the Bills offense. At 5-foot-9, 188 pounds, Isabella is small, but his speed is real. He ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.31 seconds coming out of college.

In the four years since Arizona drafted him in the second round, Isabella has played in 41 games with three starts. All but two of those games came with the Cardinals, who released him in early October last year. He then joined the Ravens and spent the rest of the season with them, until they released him on July 25.

In his career, Isabella has 33 catches on 54 targets, for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

While the sample size is small, and he’s still learning the offense, Isabella believes the Bills could use him in a way that would benefit both him and the team.

“They want to use me it seems like on all the quick routes,” Isabella said. “It’s something that I liked doing. I didn’t really get a chance to do that in Arizona. They had me coming outside, doing that stuff. So, kind of back in what I’m comfortable doing. And great, great offense to be a part of so much. So much stuff to learn, but so much good stuff. I think when it’s all said and done, it’s a great time here.”

He has been used as a return specialist as well, and he anticipates that could continue with Buffalo.

“I think I’ll get a shot on some special team stuff,” Isabella said. “That’s gonna be definitely important. And I’ve done a lot of that throughout my career – that’s been mostly what I’ve been specializing at, so, I’m comfortable doing that. And then, I plan to work my way up getting in the offense.”

Sherfield believes Isabella is off to a good start.

“I think he’s impressed a lot of the coaches, and I think, shoot, honestly, I think he has a serious shot to make the team,” Sherfield said. “He provides value on special teams (as a) returner, as a receiver, all those different things. So, I’m happy he’s here. And I’m glad that he’s kept fighting.”

Arizona didn’t pan out, and Isabella said he was surprised he was released by the Ravens. He had a few other teams as options, he said, but the Bills felt right to him.

“We thought this was the best option,” Isabella said. “It seemed like they wanted me bad.”

Sherfield entered the league the year before Isabella, so he has been able to see all the ways Isabella has grown. Now reunited, Sherfield says Isabella has done a great job at adapting over the years. For all his speed on the field, Isabella did need a few things to slow down.

“I think the thing I’ve seen the most out of him is how much calmer he is,” Sherfield said.

Isabella seems to agree; he thinks his biggest growth since entering the league in 2019 has been on the mental side of things. Last season, when he made the Cardinals even after they had brought in receiver Marquise Brown and a year after drafting Rondale Moore, Isabella took that as a big win. Even when adversity came later, he felt ready to handle anything.

“When I was a rookie, I knew I needed to grow,” Isabella said. “And I did the growing. I think it showed last year and in my preseason. And even though I made the team that I wasn’t supposed to make – and I think that was a huge stepping stone for me, even though I got cut a couple of weeks later, I was still proud of myself for what I did. … I’m growing, I’m learning, and I’m gonna continue to get better and take what I’ve learned.”