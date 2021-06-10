Former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala signs with Green Bay Packers

Former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala is signing with the Green Bay Packers, his agent told the NFL Network.

Dolegala, a Hamburg native, had a three-day tryout during minicamp this week and impressed enough to get signed.

His addition means the Packers have five quarterbacks on the roster. Dolegala, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert were in camp this week, with Aaron Rodgers skipping the session.

Dolegala, a record-setting quarterback at Central Connecticut State, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals after going undrafted in 2019. He did not appear during the season but was on the 53-man roster.

He was released at the end of the 2020 preseason and spent last season between the New England Patriots' roster and practice squad. He was waived in April.

