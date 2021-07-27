Former St. Francis QB Jake Dolegala released by Green Bay Packers

Former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala was released by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

Dolegala, a Hamburg native, had a three-day tryout during minicamp in June and impressed enough to get signed.

His addition meant the Packers had five quarterbacks on the roster. With Aaron Rodgers' return, Dolegala and Blake Bortles were cut.

Dolegala, a record-setting quarterback at Central Connecticut State, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals after going undrafted in 2019. He did not appear during the season, but was on the 53-man roster.

He was released at the end of the 2020 preseason and spent last season between the New England Patriots' roster and practice squad. He was waived in April.