Former second-round draft pick Cody Ford enters make-or-break year with Bills

It’s now or never for Cody Ford.

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive lineman is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If Ford is going to have a future with the team, it has to start later this month, when training camp begins at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.

That was certainly the plan when the Bills traded up in the second round of the 2019 draft to select Ford out of Oklahoma, but so far, it’s been a move that has failed to live up to expectations.

Ford has played in 38 of a possible 49 regular-season games in his first three years, starting 28 times. After a generally promising rookie season at right tackle in which he rotated with veteran Ty Nsekhe, Ford hasn’t found as much success inside. He’s spent time at left guard and right guard over the past two seasons. In 2020, his season was limited to just seven games because of knee surgery, and while Ford appeared in 15 games last year, he started just seven times. He was benched after a particularly brutal showing against Washington in Week 3, and from that point forward, the remainder of his starters came as an injury replacement.

“Cody's a talented player,” new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer said. “He's run into bad luck.”

That included missing the second game against New England following a positive test for Covid-19. Upon returning to the lineup, Ford was used on special teams only in the final two regular-season games and both of the Bills’ playoff contests. Because of that, he’s mostly been written off as a draft bust. A closer look at the Bills’ projected depth chart, however, shows that may be premature.

While the starting lineup from left to right of Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown appears to be firmly entrenched, the competition for reserve jobs is fairly up for grabs. Ford figures to find himself right in that mix when camp starts.

Ford is still just 25 years old. The 6-foot-3, 329-pounder also has an affordable contract. He’s scheduled to count $2.388 million against the salary cap in 2022. The Bills, though, could save $1.518 million of that if Ford was released – enough to think that could factor into the decision. If Ford shows up to training camp and proves he can be, at minimum, a quality reserve, his contract is fine. If he’s on the brink of earning a roster spot as one of the last offensive linemen, his contract may work against him because there is a savings involved if he were to be cut.

“We have high expectations for Cody,” Kromer said. “He's adapting and working at the fundamentals and techniques we're teaching. He's all in. He's been here working at it, so when we get into training camp, we'll see what he can do with that, because he'll have a month under his belt.”

After the Bills broke minicamp last month, Ford headed to his home state of Louisiana. He conducted his first football camp at his alma mater, Pineville High School, and told the Alexandria Town Talk that it’s long been a goal of his to give back in that way.

“It was awesome to finally be able to do this,” Ford told the paper. “It’s been something I wanted to do for a while, and I see that it was a lot of fun for the kids.”

As for his advice to the campers, it’s hard not to think Ford might have been referencing a bit of his own journey when he said, “Never quit. The road to wherever you want to be in life, whether it’s football or any kind of career, is never going to be easy. As long as you chase that dream and you put in the work, you’ll find a way to get better.”