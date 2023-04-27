Yes, Matthew Barnaby played for the Buffalo Sabres. Yes, he grew up in Ottawa.

No, he's not a Bills fan and never has been. Barnaby has been a New York Jets fan since he was 12 and followed the New York Sack Exchange teams.

But the official arrival of Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday has Barnaby proclaiming it the "best day in Jets history," with all due respect to the Super Bowl.

In celebrating his Jets fandom, though, in a video posted as part of his sports betting touts, Barnaby couldn't help but let Bills fans know of his excitement.

Best bet…and Bills delusional fans pic.twitter.com/pltYdC1BWh — Matthew Barnaby (@MattBarnaby3636) April 26, 2023

"I have been a fan for about 15,500 days and never have I gone into a season thinking we would contend for a Super Bowl. It has arrived," he said. "Buffalo Bills fans ... You've never won a Super Bowl. Not winning one now and you're not even winning the AFC East. J-E-T-S. Jets, Jets, Jets."

Barnaby then referred to Bills fans as "delusional" and urged taking the over on 9.5 wins for the Jets.

"Even if they split and go 3-3 in the division, they'll be 10-7. They go 4-2, they'll be 11-6," Barnaby said. "It's a playoff team and then all bets are off. Let's get us to the Super Bowl and win it. J-E-T-S. Jets, Jets, Jets. Welcome Aaron Rodgers. The best team in the NFL."