When former Riverside football coach Tony Truilizio thinks of Mike Williams, one play immediately comes to mind as his fondest football memory.

Williams scored a 75-yard touchdown on the second-half kickoff in the 2004 Harvard Cup championship game as the Pioneers beat Hutch-Tech, 19-14, for its first Harvard Cup title since 1972.

The kickoff return team used a unique 5-5-1 formation that the coaches had been saving it all season for the perfect moment.

“He put Riverside football on the map,” Truilizio said.

Williams, one of the finest athletes to come out of Riverside and among the more prolific NFL wide receivers Western New York ever produced, has died at age 36 after a recent workplace accident in Florida, his agent, Hadley Engelhard confirmed Tuesday to The Buffalo News.

“He will be missed," Engelhard said. "He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family.”

Williams was taken off a ventilator Friday at a Tampa hospital and had been unresponsive.

Williams was injured when a steel beam fell on his head at a construction site, his father, Wendell Muhammad wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Muhammad has not been in his son's life and his mother, Mary, had asked that the GoFundMe page be taken down, Engelhard had said last week.

“There was swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured,” Muhammad wrote. “These injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down.”

Williams was just eight years removed from the end of his NFL playing career.

“He was the most selfless person," Truilizio said. "He was a great leader and had all of the positive attributes. He was a genuine human and was a tremendous man.

“What I loved most was how humble he was and how hard he worked to become an NFL player. He was a legit baller in the league. Him passing in a construction accident was him being a provider for his family. I didn’t know his financial situation, but that says he wasn’t sitting down doing nothing and didn’t go in a wrong direction. He did what he had to do for his family and that’s all a man can do.”

Blessed with size, power and speed, Williams used his 6-foot-2, 221-pound frame to catch 223 passes for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.

He was a two-time first-team All-Western New York selection in football (in 2004 and 2005) and also made first-team All-WNY in basketball for Riverside in 2006.

He was a four-year starter in football for Riverside and scored nine TDs as a senior in 2005, when he was named Harvard Cup Offensive Player of the Year. In basketball, Williams led the Frontiers to back-to-back undefeated seasons in the Yale Cup. His 1,468 points ranked No. 1 on Riverside’s all-time scoring list. He averaged 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 5.0 steals as a senior.

“Maybe I’m biased, but he was the best player in New York State," Truilizio said. "His junior year is when he set himself apart from everyone and he remained loyal by picking Syracuse because they offered him first over other schools that came in after. He was so competitive and he was the epitome of all of the cliches. He was a great man and I feel so bad for his family.”

Williams had initial success at Syracuse University. He had 24 catches as a true freshman, then had a team-high 60 catches for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2007. He was named All-Big East Conference. But he was suspended for the 2008 season after being caught cheating on a test.

Instead of transferring to a Division I-AA school to play right away, Williams plotted his return to the Syracuse team. He spent a year at a community college in Massachusetts where he got three B grades required to gain readmission to Syracuse.

He rejoined the football team, which by the 2009 season had a new head coach, Doug Marrone. Williams produced for Marrone, catching 49 passes for 746 yards in seven games. But he was either kicked off the team or quit, depending on who you talked to, with three games remaining in the season for violating team rules.

The ending to his college career hurt his draft stock a bit. But he helped himself by showing off his speed. He ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.53 seconds, excellent for a man his size.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay.

"He's the third-best wide receiver in this draft physically," said ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay at the time. "He plays like an absolute stud in terms of his on-the-field performance. If he can make it right, he has a chance to be one of the steals of the draft."

As a rookie in 2010, he had 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns, a Bucs franchise record. He made the NFL All-Rookie Team and tied for fourth in the league in TD catches.

“I think Mike’s a unique player,” said Bucs General Manager Mark Dominik. “I think he’s got one of the best body controls in the National Football League. I think it’s innate, it’s a rare trait, and I’m happy he’s part of this football team.”

Williams produced just about the same outstanding numbers the next two years, catching 65 passes for 771 yards and three TDs in 2011 and 63 catches for 996 yards and nine TDs in 2012. He had the size to be a contested-catch target outside the numbers, the power to run through tackles after the catch and enough speed to threaten deep on fade and post routes.

The Bucs rewarded him just before the start of the 2013 season with a five-year contract extension that included $9.4 million guaranteed. However, he played only six games in the 2013 season due to a torn hamstring muscle.

“Dang, man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams,” former Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy posted on Twitter. “Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!”

The injury, plus off-the-field issues caused the Bucs to give up on him. Among the issues were he was stabbed in the thigh by a brother who was charged with domestic violence. He was sued by an insurance company for alleged damages to a rental property.

The Bucs unloaded him to the Bills in April 2014 for a sixth-round draft choice. Buffalo was looking to add size at receiver, and Marrone was the new Bills’ head coach. He supported the move.

"I've always had a lot of respect for Mike," Marrone said. "I thought Mike was a heck of a football player. . . . Obviously, I care about the kid.”

“It feels great,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to get back to see my family. I always grew up a Bills fan. It’s like a dream come true. It’s like waking up and living my dream again. I feel like it’s a fresh start.”

The Bills had good talent at receiver in 2014, including rookie Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, Marquise Goodwin and Chris Hogan.

Williams never broke into the Bills’ regular wideout rotation, but he did catch eight passes for 142 yards and a TD. He sustained a calf injury and was waived in December. That was the last he played in the NFL regular season. He spent training camp in 2016 with Kansas City but was released and retired.

Williams is survived by son Mike Jr., 10; daughter Mya, 8; and his mother, Mary Rosenthal; and brother Eric Baylor, among other family members. Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.