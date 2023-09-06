Mike Williams, one of the finest athletes ever to come out of Riverside High School and one of the more prolific NFL wide receivers Western New York ever produced, is on life support after a workplace accident on a construction site in Florida, the mother of his 8-year-old daughter told the Tampa Bay Times.

Tierney Lyle told the Times that said she believed Williams would be removed from life support but that had not happened as of Wednesday afternoon. He remains in the intensive care unit following surgery.

“He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughter’s voice,” Lyle told the Times at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying but he can’t move.”

A number of media outlets nationwide reported that Williams had died Tuesday night. On Wednesday, The Buffalo News reported that Williams had died after his former high school coach had been informed by a family member. Syracuse University, where Williams played football, also released a statement mourning his death.

He is just eight years removed from the end of his NFL playing career.

Blessed with size, power and speed, Williams used his 6-foot-2, 221-pound frame to catch 223 passes for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.

He was a two-time first-team All-Western New York selection in football (in 2004 and 2005) and also made first-team All-WNY in basketball for Riverside in 2006.

He was a four-year starter in football for Riverside and scored nine TDs as a senior in 2005, when he was named Harvard Cup Offensive Player of the Year. In basketball, Williams led the Frontiers to back-to-back undefeated seasons in the Yale Cup. His 1,468 points ranked No. 1 on Riverside’s all-time scoring list. He averaged 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 5.0 steals as a senior.

Williams had initial success at Syracuse University. He had 24 catches as a true freshman, then had a team-high 60 catches for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2007. He was named All-Big East Conference. But he was suspended for the 2008 season after being caught cheating on a test.

Instead of transferring to a Division I-AA school to play right away, Williams plotted his return to the Syracuse team. He spent a year at a community college in Massachusetts where he got three B grades required to gain readmission to Syracuse.

He rejoined the football team, which by the 2009 season had a new head coach, Doug Marrone. Williams produced for Marrone, catching 49 passes for 746 yards in seven games. But he was either kicked off the team or quit, depending on who you talked to, with three games remaining in the season for violating team rules.

The ending to his college career hurt his draft stock a bit. But he helped himself by showing off his speed. He ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.53 seconds, excellent for a man his size.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft by Tampa Bay. As a rookie in 2010, he had 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns, a Bucs franchise record. He made the NFL All-Rookie Team and tied for fourth in the league in TD catches.

The Bucs rewarded him just before the start of the 2013 season with a five-year contract extension that included $9.4 million guaranteed. However, he played only six games in the 2013 season due to a torn hamstring muscle.

The Bucs unloaded him to the Bills in April 2014 for a sixth-round draft choice. Williams never broke into the Bills’ regular wideout rotation, but he did catch eight passes for 142 yards and a TD. He sustained a calf injury and was waived in December. That was the last he played in the NFL regular season. He spent training camp in 2016 with Kansas City but was released and retired.

News Sports Reporter Clevis Murray contributed to this report.