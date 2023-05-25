As the rumors again bubbled about Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and potential interest from the Buffalo Bills, former Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy offered a nuanced take that sent us to the stats.

"I don’t think offense has really been an issue," McCoy said on "Good Morning Football" this week. "They get to the moment and just don’t get it done."

He added, "When you get to the playoffs, that’s where everybody elevates their game. Buffalo has to get to that moment and just has to elevate their game. Who wouldn’t want DHop? But I don’t think that’s the reason that puts them over the top."

McCoy based his assertion on penalties, among other factors. He noted that the Bills had more penalties than Kansas City in the overtime loss in the 2021 playoffs and that the Bills had significantly more penalties than the Bengals in the 2022 playoffs.

Would DeAndre Hopkins elevate the Bills into same class as the Chiefs in the AFC?@Geraldini93 weighs in pic.twitter.com/1KpGdxhi5x — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 23, 2023

We went back to the five playoff games the Bills have lost under Sean McDermott – and yes, one of those teams was the end the drought team that played Jacksonville in the 2017 playoffs and another was Josh Allen's first playoff game against Houston in the 2018 playoffs.

Adding it up, the Bills have had 27 penalties for 229 yards in those games. Opponents have totaled 15 penalties for 105 yards.

If you discard the games in the 2017 and 2018 playoffs, the numbers are 15 penalties for 113 yards for the Bills and six for 51 for the opponents.

"I don’t believe it’s an offense thing, I think it’s a focus thing," McCoy said. "When it’s time to focus, learning when to be the Buffalo Bills. Regular season is great. But to really be that team, you can’t every year get to this point and be like, ‘Well, we don’t know what it is’ or ‘We have to figure a way to get over the hump.'"

Here is a chart of Bills' penalties and yards and opponent penalty and yards in the five playoff losses.

Bills # Bills yds Opp. # Opp. Yds Cincy 2022 3 15 1 10 KC 2021 8 60 2 9 KC 2020 4 38 3 32 Hou 2018 7 64 4 20 Jax 2017 5 52 5 34 Total 27 229 15 105