 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former linebacker David White elected NFL Players Association Buffalo chapter president
0 comments

Former linebacker David White elected NFL Players Association Buffalo chapter president

Support this work for $1 a month

Former linebacker David White was elected president of the NFL Players Association Buffalo Chapter. 

White, who played for the Bills from 1995 to 1997, will serve a two-year term. Former Bills also elected as officers of the group were: Lou Piccone (vice president), Charley Ferguson (treasurer) and Marlo Perry (secretary).  

White is a resident of Lakeview. He played 31 games for the Bills and six for the New England Patriots in his NFL career. He also played for the Buffalo Destroyers of the Arena Football League from 1999 to 2001. Piccone played nine seasons in the NFL, six for the Bills as a receiver and special teams ace. Ferguson played nine years in the NFL and AFL, seven as a receiver for the Bills. Perry, a linebacker, played six seasons with the Bills.  

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'awake, responsive' after car wreck surgery

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News