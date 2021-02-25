Former linebacker David White elected NFL Players Association Buffalo chapter president

White, who played for the Bills from 1995 to 1997, will serve a two-year term. Former Bills also elected as officers of the group were: Lou Piccone (vice president), Charley Ferguson (treasurer) and Marlo Perry (secretary).

White is a resident of Lakeview. He played 31 games for the Bills and six for the New England Patriots in his NFL career. He also played for the Buffalo Destroyers of the Arena Football League from 1999 to 2001. Piccone played nine seasons in the NFL, six for the Bills as a receiver and special teams ace. Ferguson played nine years in the NFL and AFL, seven as a receiver for the Bills. Perry, a linebacker, played six seasons with the Bills.