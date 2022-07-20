Former Bills wide receiver Charles Johnson dies at age 50

Charles Johnson, who spent the 2002 season with the Buffalo Bills, has died in North Carolina. He was 50.
A cause of death has not been released.
Johnson was a first-round draft pick, No. 17 overall, in 1994 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and played for the Steelers for five seasons.
He spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a member of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the 2001 season.
He spent his final season with the Bills, appearing in all 16 games. He had three receptions for 39 yards.
For his 9-year career, he had 354 receptions for 4,606 yards with 24 touchdowns in 133 games, including 87 starts.
He later served as an assistant athletic director at Heritage High in North Carolina.