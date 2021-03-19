 Skip to main content
Former Bills tight end Lee Smith pens thank you as second run in Buffalo ends
  • Updated
Smith dives for more yards

Buffalo Bills tight end Lee Smith (85) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on Nov. 29, 2020. 

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Bills traded tight end Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 as the new league year began this week. 

The move ended his second stint with the Bills. The first was from 2011 to 2014. Smith entered the NFL from Marshall as a fifth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2011. In 2014, he joined the Raiders and was with them for four seasons before returning to the Bills in 2019.

Primarily used as a blocker, Smith had four receptions in each of the past two seasons for 66 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his scores came last season. He played in 16 games in 2019, starting five, and 10 last season, with two starts.
 
Smith penned a thank-you note and called returning to Buffalo a second time "humbling and surreal." 
 
"I always say the best thing about the NFL is the relationships and brotherhood you build! And I've built some truly special ones these last 2 years."

Smith also referenced his work with the P.U.N.T. Foundation, an organization that offers financial, emotional and practical support to Western New York families facing childhood cancer.

