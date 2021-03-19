Former Bills tight end Lee Smith pens thank you as second run in Buffalo ends

The Bills traded tight end Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 as the new league year began this week.
The move ended his second stint with the Bills. The first was from 2011 to 2014. Smith entered the NFL from Marshall as a fifth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2011. In 2014, he joined the Raiders and was with them for four seasons before returning to the Bills in 2019.
Former #Bills TE Lee Smith with a farewell note following being traded to the Atlanta Falcons. pic.twitter.com/FaOZyLaK2r— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) March 18, 2021
Smith also referenced his work with the P.U.N.T. Foundation, an organization that offers financial, emotional and practical support to Western New York families facing childhood cancer.
Thank you, @LeeSmith, for making sure the kids and families we serve know they will remain a priority of your great big heart as you say farewell. 💛🎗 #onefamily pic.twitter.com/iFgMF4XaA1— P.U.N.T. Foundation (@PUNTFoundation) March 19, 2021