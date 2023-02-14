Nov. 15, 1939 – Feb. 14, 2023

Charley Ferguson enjoyed a fine career as a tight end for the Buffalo Bills in the 1960s, and his “second act” as an influential member of the Western New York community was as good or better. Ferguson died at age 83 Tuesday.

Ferguson played with the Bills from 1963 through 1969, then made his home in Western New York upon retirement and was among the most active Bills alumni in the area the past four decades. He helped the Bills Alumni Foundation raise more than $2.6 million in his post-playing career.

A native of Dallas, Texas, and a collegiate star at Tennessee State University, Ferguson was a beloved teammate. He received the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Distinguished Service Award in 1997 for his contributions to the team on and off the field.

Ferguson was a big receiver at 6-foot-5 and 217 pounds. He broke into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 1961, playing 12 games. He played 10 games and caught 14 passes for the NFL Minnesota Vikings in 1962.

After being waived in midseason in 1963 by the Vikings, he was signed by the Bills. He made his Buffalo debut a memorable one. On just his second play for the Bills, Ferguson caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Jack Kemp with 28 seconds to play to give Buffalo a 28-21 victory over the Boston Patriots on Oct. 26, 1963.

“Jack was having a terrible game, and the fans were really on him,” Ferguson told The News years later. “One of the first people to run up to me after I scored was Jack. He said, 'If you hadn't made that catch, they'd have run both me and you out of town.'"

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Ferguson caught 21 passes for 262 yards over a seven-game stretch of the 1965 season, helping the Bills earn a repeat meeting with the San Diego Chargers in the AFL title game. Ferguson, however, was hurt late in the year and didn’t play in the 23-0 championship victory. He caught 16 passes in the 1966 season. For his Bills career, he caught 46 passes for 736 yards and six touchdowns. Overall for his pro career, he had 62 catches for 1,168 yards and 13 TDs.

Upon his football retirement in 1970, he started a career as an administrator at General Motors, working at Harrison Radiator and then Delphi Thermal Systems in Lockport until 2003.

He was a longtime board member for the Bills’ alumni, which has donated to many charities, such as Make a Wish Foundation, Kids Escaping Drugs, Athletes in Action and the Kelly for Kids Foundation, among many others.

“He loved the Bills, and he loved the close camaraderie with the Bills, particularly the Bills he played with," said Janice Ferguson, his wife of 43 years. "And they took such joy in giving back to the community, and they found all kinds of creative ways to do that.”

“He was always out front, leading the charge,” said fellow Bills teammate Booker Edgerson. “He had new ideas of what we should be doing and how we could help different organizations. ... He went to General Motors and they loved him out there because he was a no-nonsense person. That’s what it takes to be a supervisor. He understood business. He always said, ‘Math is my business. I know economics.’”

Ferguson helped start the Man-Up Program in conjunction with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and worked for years promoting greater awareness of prostate cancer in African-American communities. He visited many churches, in particular, and talked to men about the importance of testing and early intervention.

As a member of First Shiloh Baptist Church, he served as a church trustee and past president of laymen’s league. He also served on boards of Meals on Wheels and Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity (of which he was a member for six decades).

Survivors besides his wife include three daughters, Victoria Ferguson Young of Atlanta, Gena Ferguson of St. Louis and Kimberly Ferguson of St. Louis, along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A service will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., where a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 25.