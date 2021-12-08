Former Bills special teams ace Mark Pike dies at 57

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Mark Pike died Wednesday at the age of 57 following a battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Pike spent his entire 13-year career with the Bills, who drafted him in the seventh round out of Georgia Tech in 1986. After missing his rookie season because of a shoulder injury, Pike went on to play 173 regular-season games for the Bills and another 20 in the postseason, including all four Super Bowl appearances. He was a key member of the Bills' special teams during the franchise's glory days.

"He was a big man who played special teams, which was a matchup nightmare for our opponents," Bills Wall of Famer Steve Tasker, one of Pike's longest-tenured teammates, told the team's official website. "He was a unique specimen. His ability to run and play special teams with his versatility was unbelievable."

Pike was a 6-foot-4, 272-pounder who had the athleticism and power to get down the field and blow up return plays. He demanded double teams, which freed up his teammates. Tasker credited him with being the centerpiece of the Bills' coverage units, which were annually among the league's best.