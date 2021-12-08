Former Bills special teams ace Mark Pike dies at 57

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Mark Pike died Wednesday at the age of 57 following a battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
Pike spent his entire 13-year career with the Bills, who drafted him in the seventh round out of Georgia Tech in 1986. After missing his rookie season because of a shoulder injury, Pike went on to play 173 regular-season games for the Bills and another 20 in the postseason, including all four Super Bowl appearances. He was a key member of the Bills' special teams during the franchise's glory days.
"He was a big man who played special teams, which was a matchup nightmare for our opponents," Bills Wall of Famer Steve Tasker, one of Pike's longest-tenured teammates, told the team's official website. "He was a unique specimen. His ability to run and play special teams with his versatility was unbelievable."
Pike was a 6-foot-4, 272-pounder who had the athleticism and power to get down the field and blow up return plays. He demanded double teams, which freed up his teammates. Tasker credited him with being the centerpiece of the Bills' coverage units, which were annually among the league's best.
Pike led the Bills in special teams tackles in seven of his last eight seasons, and is still the franchise's all-time leader in that category, with 255. That total is second in NFL history to only former Patriots special teams ace Larry Izzo, who made 298.
Support Local Journalism
"He was a freaking bulldozer, man," Tasker said. "He was an absolute freight train."
One of the more underrated plays in Pike's career came in the Comeback Game. The Bills had just scored in the third quarter to cut the Houston Oilers' lead to 35-17. Special teams coordinator Bruce DeHaven ordered an onside kick, which went 10 yards up the middle of the field. The Bills had practiced the play for the first time just two days prior (although kicker Steve Christie had been working on it himself for the previous three weeks).
"It's a kick that works when they've only got five upfront and they're not in an onside return mode yet," DeHaven said afterward.
Just as Christie's bouncing kick reached the Oilers' Rick Graf, Pike crunched him with a block. The ball squirted free and Christie recovered, just like the play is designed, at the Bills' 48-yard line.
Pike most recently attended the Week 4 home game against Houston as the Bills' Crucial Catch honoree – an NFL program to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. Pike's battle against cancer was complicated by a recent Covid-19 infection and a pneumonia diagnosis.
Pike is survived by his wife, Sharon, their two sons, Ezekiel and Malachi, and their daughter, Kramer.