Retiring from a sport, especially after playing it for a lifetime and reaching its loftiest levels, is one of the starkest challenges faced by professional athletes.

But getting started can be loaded with obstacles, too, from gender to geography to socioeconomics.

Izell Reese, the former Buffalo Bills safety, grappled with that first challenge when he retired from pro football two decades ago. When his seven-year career as an NFL defensive back ended in 2005, he had to figure out what’s next.

The ultimate answer has him tackling that second challenge today.

“I have this goal, this mission, of being one of the most influential people in youth sports,” Reese says. “Only for the reason of trying to do good.”

Reese’s first post-football career was construction, which – for him – paid in money, but less in purpose. That led him to build a career around a long-held passion: As an athlete, Reese was a regular guest at youth sports banquets and clinics. He had with young athletes and vision for doing it at a highly scaled level.

He stepped away from the construction business and began working with sports leagues on a youth development program. That parlayed into his current position: president and CEO of RCX Sports, an Atlanta-based organization that has teamed with all four major sports leagues on the youth program. RCX oversees Jr. NBA Leagues, NHL Street, Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby and NFL Flag.

“This has been a vision of mine for a very, very long time,” Reese said. “It’s come to life and snowballed into this.”

Reese was in Las Vegas last week for the NFL’s Pro Bowl Game, which has been re-envisioned as a flag football-based competition. He was overseeing a global NFL Flag youth tournament that coincided with the Pro Bowl, where officials were talking about the league’s push to have flag sanctioned as a scholastic sport across the country and selected as a competition for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Reese and his colleagues were celebrating two bits of good news that arrived last week: The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognized girls flag football as a championship sport for the spring 2024 season, and a similar announcement was made in California.

“Kids want to play, girls want to play,” said Reese, who also holds the title of NFL Flag commissioner. “It’s a sport that is going to continue to evolve.”

Reese spoke to us from Las Vegas; the interview that follows includes excerpts of that conversation and a previous interview, which have been edited for space and clarity:

BN: I think it’s fair to say that flag football was long thought of as a gym-class sport, or if you stretch it out to touch football, then a Thanksgiving day activity that families do: Something fun, but not a serious sport on its own. That’s changing?

Reese: This sport has definitely grown and now is being taken more seriously, given the competitive nature of the kids playing, and especially girls now being able to play for the high schools and being a sanctioned sport. Now, it’s a collegiate sport at the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) and junior college level and is on the short list of the sports to potentially be in the L.A. Olympics in 2028. It is to be taken seriously.

BN: You’ve noted that NFL Flag participation has surpassed 600,000 kids globally. How strong is the increase in female participation?

Reese: This past year, we saw a 40% growth of more girls wanting to play at different age groups. And I think a lot of that has been attributed to young girls seeing a path now, being able to play for their high schools as states continue to announce that they're sanctioning the sport. New York just announced that it’s now an officially sanctioned sport, just like high school tackle for boys. That marks the seventh state that's now sanctioned. You’re going to continue to see that. (Note: Hours after this interview, California also sanctioned girls flag football as a high school sport.)

A lot of states – about 20 or so – are wanting to pilot programs. Girls want to play for high school in that demand and groundswell at the youth level has led to colleges opening up that door and giving women the opportunity. Three years ago, NAIA announced. Junior college has just launched this year, and now the NCAA is taking a strong notice and is taking a closer look at it. I think we’ll see in the coming years that it’s being played at all levels.

BN: Is flag football an option for boys?

Reese: Boys play it as well and I wouldn't be surprised if you start to see more of that – having that alternative of both flag and tackle. I know we from the NFL, and even NFL teams, (feel) it’s just getting out playing. You don’t really care which form of football they play. I mean, if they're playing football, and now you have these alternatives in different variations of a sport, it only helps the game.

My son plays flag football. He's 11. He's itching to play tackle, but I liked the fact that I've given him the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game first, to learn the X's and O’s. I got the opportunity to coach him as well. It’s only going to better prepare him for tackle football. You see even kids who play tackle also want to play flag and offseason. It lends itself to year-round football.

BN: You’re working with all four major leagues on youth sports programs. What’s the through line that connects them all?

Reese: It’s easy to put fandom into future fans at the forefront. That’s extremely important to all of them.

I start with the affordability and accessibility of the sport. How do you address that? In scale, you penetrate the local parks and rec, the YMCA, the Boys & Girls Clubs, and different entities in the hearts of communities, whether urban, rural or major city.

You enhance the experience. NFL Flag today is an increased value proposition – not just putting on a jersey, but talking about the experience. Certain kids in flag will gravitate to tackle. Certain kids that play street hockey in an urban community or rural community that doesn’t have ice, now get to put a ball and stick in hands – be it in a physical education program or a local parks and rec – and start to identify with the sport.

Here’s something that is low-cost and affordable, and can also introduce you to the game. You learn about it, become a fan of it, and also increase the level of sportsmanship and safety requirements.

Every kid should play something. Every kid needs to be active. Sport is a way for those kids to be active and engaged in something.

BN: How can increasing participation in youth sports across neighborhoods and communities help racial relations and address problems such as discrimination and segregation?

Reese: Absolutely, it is part of the solution. When you think about youth sports and some of the places I’ve mentioned – parks and rec, YMCAs – and you look on the sideline at the makeup of the kids, it is diverse.

In the community where I grew up in rural Alabama, my team was a melting pot. We didn't see color; we were kids. We made lifelong friendships. Our parents sat together. Nothing brings a community together more than youth. So youth participating in sport, I think, is definitely an antidote. Not the solution – not the full solution – but part of it.