Former Buffalo Bills safeties coach Jim Salgado, who was fired after the season, is returning to college football as the cornerbacks coach at Michigan State, the school announced Thursday night.
Salgado had been with the Bills for the past six seasons, starting with head coach Sean McDermott in 2017 as a defensive assistant. He was promoted in 2020 to nickels coach. In that role, he worked primarily with slot cornerback Taron Johnson and his backups.
Salgado has declined comment on the end of his time with the Bills.
“Jim Salgado is an excellent, experienced football coach,” said MSU head coach Mel Tucker in a statement. “I’m really impressed with his football knowledge. He comes highly recommended from one of my mentors, Leslie Frazier, and together they coached some of the top defenses in the NFL at Buffalo."
The Bills were No. 2 in team defense in 2018, No. 3 in 2019, No. 1 in 2021 and No. 6 in 2022.