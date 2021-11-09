 Skip to main content
Former Bills, Sabres President Russ Brandon named president of XFL
Former Bills, Sabres President Russ Brandon named president of XFL

Russ Brandon resigned in May 2018 after Pegula Sports and Entertainment conducted an internal investigation into Brandon's workplace behavior and allegations of personal misconduct, The News reported at the time.

Former Bills and Sabres President Russ Brandon has been named president of the XFL, as the football league prepares to return in 2023.

Former Bills General Manager Doug Whaley has been named senior vice president of player personnel, a role similar to the one he had in the 2020 attempt to reboot the league by Vince McMahon, the WWE chief who was the league’s original owner.

Brandon had been working as an adviser to RedBird Capital Partners, which purchased the league out of bankruptcy in 2020 along with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.

Brandon resigned in May 2018 after Pegula Sports and Entertainment conducted an internal investigation into Brandon's workplace behavior and allegations of personal misconduct, The News reported at the time.

As the top executive under Terry and Kim Pegula, Brandon ran the Bills, Sabres, Bandits and Rochester Americans. He also was the alternate governor to Terry Pegula for the Sabres and Americans.

Ralph Wilson named Brandon vice president of business operations in 2006 and chief operating officer in 2008. Brandon added the role of general manager, replacing Marv Levy, in 2009. He became chief executive officer in 2010. Brandon helped broker the 2012 stadium lease among the Bills, Erie County and New York State.

Brandon was named president and CEO on New Year’s Day in 2013 and served an important role in the sale of the teams to the Pegulas.

When the Pegulas fired Sabres President Ted Black in July 2015, they turned to Brandon.

Co-owner Kim Pegula replaced Brandon in the role as president of PSE.

Brandon and Whaley were among eight executives hired this week as the new ownership begins to ramp up for the league’s return.

