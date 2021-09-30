Former Bills running back LeSean McCoy to retire as member of Philadelphia Eagles

Former Bills running back LeSean McCoy announced he will retire Friday after signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCoy was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2009 and spent six seasons there before being traded in March 2015 in one of coach Chip Kelly's first moves after being given control over personnel.
McCoy ended four seasons with the Bills as the franchise’s sixth-leading rusher, just behind Travis Henry and ahead of Wray Carlton. McCoy rushed for 3,814 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Bills and averaged 4.3 yards a carry. He also caught 175 passes for 1,334 yards, giving him 5,148 yards from scrimmage for the Bills.
McCoy’s acquisition was the first big move of Rex Ryan’s tenure as Bills coach. The Bills gave up linebacker Kiko Alonso to Philadelphia for McCoy, who recalled learning of the trade via agent Drew Rosenhaus at the time.
"The first thing he told me was, 'Shady, this is not a joke. You've been traded to Buffalo. For Kiko Alonso. I said, 'Drew, stop playing. ...Who the hell is Kiko Alonso?'
In a subsequent decision that remained controversial during McCoy's Buffalo tenure, the Bills quickly signed McCoy to a five-year, $40 million contract. He was the fifth-highest paid running back in the league by average salary in 2015 and the third-highest paid the next two years.
Still, McCoy produced in a run-oriented offense in Buffalo. He rushed for 1,267 yards in 2016. In 2017, he rushed for 1,138 yards and had 1,586 yards from scrimmage to help the Bills make an improbable run to a playoff berth. McCoy’s biggest single-game rushing total for the Bills came late in the 2017 season, in the “Snowpocalypse” home win over Indianapolis. McCoy rushed for 156 yards and scored a 21-yard touchdown in overtime in a 13-7 decision.
The Bills released McCoy during final roster cuts at the end of the 2019 preseason. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Kansas City but managed just 465 rushing yards for the Chiefs that season.
McCoy finished his career as a six-time Pro Bowler with 11,102 yards rushing and 73 rushing touchdowns. He added 3,898 receiving yards and 16 TD receptions.