Former Bills running back LeSean McCoy to retire as member of Philadelphia Eagles

Former Bills running back LeSean McCoy announced he will retire Friday after signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCoy was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2009 and spent six seasons there before being traded in March 2015 in one of coach Chip Kelly's first moves after being given control over personnel.

McCoy ended four seasons with the Bills as the franchise’s sixth-leading rusher, just behind Travis Henry and ahead of Wray Carlton. McCoy rushed for 3,814 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Bills and averaged 4.3 yards a carry. He also caught 175 passes for 1,334 yards, giving him 5,148 yards from scrimmage for the Bills.

McCoy’s acquisition was the first big move of Rex Ryan’s tenure as Bills coach. The Bills gave up linebacker Kiko Alonso to Philadelphia for McCoy, who recalled learning of the trade via agent Drew Rosenhaus at the time.

"The first thing he told me was, 'Shady, this is not a joke. You've been traded to Buffalo. For Kiko Alonso. I said, 'Drew, stop playing. ...Who the hell is Kiko Alonso?'