Isaiah McKenzie wasn't on the free agent market for long.
McKenzie, released Friday by the Bills, signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, his agents at SportsTrust Advisors posted on social media.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
.@_IsaiahMcKenzie 🤝 @Colts #LegendsLiveHere #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/hUOM3eNkFT— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 21, 2023
He was due a $250,000 roster bonus and and the Bills signed Deonte Hardy, making McKenzie's release seem likely.
McKenzie set career highs with 42 catches for 423 yards last season, but that production from the primary slot receiver in a pass-heavy offense can be considered mediocre at best. McKenzie won the team's primary slot receiver job coming out of training camp last year, but as was true throughout his time in Buffalo, it was a challenge for the team to totally count on him at times.