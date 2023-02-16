Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins has re-signed with the New York Giants.

Hodgins joined the Giants on Nov. 2 after he was waived by the Bills. In eight games, with five starts, he caught 33 passes for 351 yards (10.6 yards per catch) and a team-high four touchdowns. He had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown to help the Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, the Giants' first postseason win in 11 years.

Terms were not disclosed. Hodgins is an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he remains under the Giants' control for two more years and cannot become an unrestricted free agent until 2025.

Hodgins appeared in two games with the Bills this season, with four catches against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then playing the following week against the Kansas City Chiefs. He totaled 20 offensive snaps in the two games.

He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2020.