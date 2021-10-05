Former Bills receiver Duke Williams returns to CFL

Former Bills receiver and fan favorite Duke Williams is returning to the Canadian Football League.

Williams, a former CFL all-star, signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, TSN reported.

After spending the 2016 season on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, Williams spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Edmonton Elks. In 2018, he had 88 catches for a league-high 1,579 yards and a league-high 11 touchdowns in 18 regular season games. His 17.9 yards per catch average also led the league. That followed a rookie season in which he had 46 catches for 715 yards and four TDs.

Williams played in five regular season games in 2019 with 12 catches for 166 yards and the game-winning touchdown reception in a victory at Tennessee. He spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad and was on the active roster for just one game.

He was released with an injury designation in August. The 6-foot-3 Williams simply ran up against too much competition in the Bills’ wide receiver room. He played 26 snaps and caught one pass in the preseason game against Chicago before coming out of the game with an injury.

Williams will be placed on the suspended list with the Roughriders while he is in quarantine before he is eligible to play.