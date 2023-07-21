Cole Beasley is reuniting with Brian Daboll.

The former Buffalo Bills receiver is signing with the New York Giants, coached by Daboll, the former Bills offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

Beasley had said he had a workout with a team scheduled for July 21, but did not publicly identify the team. It seems apparent that team was the Giants. The deal is for one year, according to reports.

In late April, Beasley tweeted that he would retire if he wasn't signed with a team by the start of training camp.

Beasley is entering his 12th NFL season and returns to the NFC East, where he began his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants' depth chart could make it difficult for Beasley to make the 53-man roster, with a group led by Darius Slayton, the team's returning receiving leader, and emerging former Bill Isaiah Hodgins. Among the slot options: Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell and former Bill Jamison Crowder.

Hodgins quote-tweeted the initial report with Beaseeeeee and a smiling emoji. Beasley responded with, "Let's get to work big dog. Excited for the opportunity."

Last season, Beasley, 34, played two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in late September and early October before retiring. He came out of retirement on Dec. 13 and signed with the Bills, who were desperate to help their production from the slot position.

In two games in the regular season, he finished with just two catches for 18 yards, but his numbers improved in the postseason. He finished with five catches for 58 yards and one touchdown in the Bills’ two postseason games, making a pair of big plays in the second half of Buffalo’s wild-card win over Miami.