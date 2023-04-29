Former Bills receiver Cole Beasley said Saturday that he will retire if he doesn't get a spot on a team in training camp.

"If I’m not in a Training Camp, I’m retiring," Beasley tweeted Saturday. "Coming in when the season has already started doesn’t give me a chance to be implemented and make an impact. I need camp to develop chemistry with everyone and build confidence. If they won’t give me that, then they don’t want me there."

Last season, Beasley, 34, played two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in late September and early October before retiring.

In two games in the regular season, he finished with just two catches for 18 yards, but his numbers improved in the postseason. He finished with five catches for 58 yards and one touchdown in the Bills’ two postseason games, making a pair of big plays in the second half of Buffalo’s wild-card win over Miami.

After the season, Beasley had expressed a desire to return to the Bills, but he acknowledged the selection of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid makes that unlikely.

"I think them drafting that TE in the first round put an end to that, man," Beasley responded to a fan who asked if he would rejoin the Bills. "He’s gonna be on the field. It was fun while it lasted though."

Beasley has had a complicated relationship with Bills fans on social media over the years, and that was again the case this week, especially after Bradon Beane compared Kincaid to Beasley as having similar skills "in a different boys type."

“Please don’t compare me to any tight end. Lol,” Beasley tweeted, and later said, “Every WR gets offended if they’re compared to tight ends.”

From 2019-21, Beasley appeared in 46 gamesfor the Bills in the regular season and was targeted 325 times – an average of seven per game. That resulted in 231 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns. Adjusting to a new role with far less volume this season proved to be a challenge.

“I knew it coming in, but knowing it and experiencing it are two different things,” Beasley said. “As a competitor, it's tough to sit back when you're used to something else. It took a lot, but everything is a learning moment for me. It's just another part of the journey, really, but it was definitely tough.”