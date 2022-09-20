Former Bills receiver Cole Beasley expected to sign with Tampa Bay, per report

Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Beasley, 33, is not expected to spend much time on the practice squad and will be elevated soon, according to the report.
The Bills released Beasley in March after not being able to execute a trade for him.
Beasley caught 82 passes each of the past two seasons, second on the team both years behind Stefon Diggs. Beasley ranked No. 2 in the NFL in catches out of the slot each of the last two seasons, with 69 in 2021 and 78 in 2020.
Overall, the Bills paid Beasley an average of $7.6 million a year the past three seasons and got a lot for their money. He finishes his Buffalo tenure with 233 catches and 11 touchdown receptions.
Beasley’s playing time waned a bit late last season as the Bills’ offense gained momentum on the road to the playoffs. Beasley played 65% of the offensive snaps overall. But the Bills made more use of Isaiah McKenzie’s speed and McKenzie’s ability to get open vs. man-to-man coverage later in the year. Over the last five games, counting playoffs, Beasley averaged 45% of the snaps.
