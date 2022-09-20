Former Bills receiver Cole Beasley expected to sign with Tampa Bay, per report

The Bills released Beasley in March after not being able to execute a trade for him.

Beasley caught 82 passes each of the past two seasons, second on the team both years behind Stefon Diggs. Beasley ranked No. 2 in the NFL in catches out of the slot each of the last two seasons, with 69 in 2021 and 78 in 2020.

Overall, the Bills paid Beasley an average of $7.6 million a year the past three seasons and got a lot for their money. He finishes his Buffalo tenure with 233 catches and 11 touchdown receptions.

Beasley’s playing time waned a bit late last season as the Bills’ offense gained momentum on the road to the playoffs. Beasley played 65% of the offensive snaps overall. But the Bills made more use of Isaiah McKenzie’s speed and McKenzie’s ability to get open vs. man-to-man coverage later in the year. Over the last five games, counting playoffs, Beasley averaged 45% of the snaps.