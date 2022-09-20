 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Former Bills receiver Cole Beasley expected to sign with Tampa Bay, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills KC playoffs fourth

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) wraps up Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) during the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 23, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr. / News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, NFL Network reported Tuesday. 

Beasley, 33, is not expected to spend much time on the practice squad and will be elevated soon, according to the report. 

The Bills released Beasley in March after not being able to execute a trade for him.

Beasley caught 82 passes each of the past two seasons, second on the team both years behind Stefon Diggs. Beasley ranked No. 2 in the NFL in catches out of the slot each of the last two seasons, with 69 in 2021 and 78 in 2020.

Overall, the Bills paid Beasley an average of $7.6 million a year the past three seasons and got a lot for their money. He finishes his Buffalo tenure with 233 catches and 11 touchdown receptions.
 
Beasley’s playing time waned a bit late last season as the Bills’ offense gained momentum on the road to the playoffs. Beasley played 65% of the offensive snaps overall. But the Bills made more use of Isaiah McKenzie’s speed and McKenzie’s ability to get open vs. man-to-man coverage later in the year. Over the last five games, counting playoffs, Beasley averaged 45% of the snaps.
0 Comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans

“Every game has different situations in it, and you have to be prepared to make adjustments and go with the flow,” Josh Allen said. “So, on top of that, they've got one of the best coaches in the league in Vrabel, and he does a lot of good things. And again, he's going to have them extremely motivated here.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean McDermott on Dane Jackson injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News