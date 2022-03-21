 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Bills RB Matt Breida signs with New York Giants
Former Bills RB Matt Breida signs with New York Giants

Bills Panthers third

Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22) is tackled by Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Jermaine Carter (4) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Former Bills running back Matt Breida has signed with the New York Giants after one year in Buffalo.

Breida played in nine games for the Bills last year. He had 125 yards and one rushing touchdown on 26 carries. He added another 72 yards receiving and two touchdowns on seven catches.

Breida told New York reporters that former Bills offensive coordinator and new Giants head coach Brian Daboll was a big part of the reason he decided to sign with the team. 

The 27-year-old running back entered the NFL with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent. He spent three years there before playing a season in Miami. 

