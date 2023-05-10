Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza said he is "deeply gratified" for the work of the district attorney's office and for the witnesses "willing to come forward and tell the truth," in his first public comments since reports that prosecutors in San Diego told the accuser that Araiza could not have led the girl into the reported gang rape in October 2021 because he had left the house party when the attack allegedly occurred.

In December, prosecutors in San Diego announced that Araiza would not face criminal charges after being accused in a civil suit of participating in the gang rape of an intoxicated 17-year-old girl in October 2021.

Yahoo Sports obtained a 200-page transcript of a 100-minute meeting between Araiza's accuser and her attorneys and the deputy district attorney that took place shortly after the decision not to file charges.

The report said prosecutors told the accuser that "video recordings of the incident in the bedroom made it impossible to determine, let alone prosecute anyone, on whether there was a gang rape at all that night, rather than consensual sex with the other men." In a statement released Tuesday night by Araiza agents at JL Sports, he said: “I am aware that the facts of this case have been made public. I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward and tell the truth. I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is, in fact, the truth.

“I can only hope that now people will assess me on the facts and not what was falsely claimed in both the civil suit and in the press. I am beyond thankful for the unwavering support of both my family and friends. They have been a rock in what has been a very dark eight months for me. However, now that the truth is out, I am amazed by the thousands of emails and tweets supporting me. It has truly been a blessing to know so many people have now judged me by the facts.”

The civil suit filed against Araiza and two former San Diego State teammates is continuing, Dan Gilleon, the attorney for the woman said Monday. They have denied the gang rape allegations and said they did not know that the accuser was under 18 or whether she was intoxicated.

Gilleon said the assertion that Araiza had left the party was based on a single witness statement from a "buddy" of Araiza and that information has not been corroborated by evidence.

Araiza was selected in the sixth round by the Bills in 2022 and appeared to have won the punting job in training camp when the Bills released Matt Haack. He was released by the Bills two days after the civil suit was filed against him in what Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said "was the best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation.” Araiza has not had another opportunity in the NFL.