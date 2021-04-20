Former Bills punter Corey Bojorquez signs with Los Angeles Rams

Former Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bojorquez, a native of Bellflower, Calif., spent the last three seasons with the Bills and ranked first in the NFL last season in gross punting average with 50.8 yards per kick. His career gross average is 45 yards per punt, which is the best in team history.

Bojorquez, 24, had a 56-yard punt in the Bills' AFC championship game loss at Kansas City. He has had a 50-yard-plus punt in all of his four career postseason games.

The addition gives the Rams three punters on their roster: Bojorquez, longtime starter Johnny Hekker and Brandon Wright, who was their Covid-19 emergency punter signed late last season.

Hekker, 31, has been with the Rams since 2012 and is a four-time All-Pro.

The Bills opted against offering Bojorquez the restricted free agent tender and signed former Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack.