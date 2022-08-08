 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former Bills lineman Jon Feliciano says offensive line treated like 'thorn in heel' in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers (copy)

Former Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen against Green Bay.

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Former Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano said it has been refreshing to come to the New York Giants, noting that head coach Brian Daboll gives the offensive line a lot of attention. 

In describing his new situation, Feliciano took another swipe at the Bills and head coach Sean McDermott. 

“The last place I was, we were kind of the thorn in the heel,” Feliciano told the New York Post. “Here it’s different. Dabes has really been honest and giving us love, so it’s been great.” 

Daboll, of course, was the Bills' offensive coordinator before joining the Giants. Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson was the Bills' offensive line coach. The Bills hired Aaron Kromer as offensive line coach following Johnson's departure. 

People are also reading…

It is not the first time that Feliciano has been critical of the Bills coaches. In March, after signing with the Giants, he was critical of the way things ended for the Bills last season. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills released Feliciano before the start of free agency in March in order to save salary cap room.

Feliciano did not play in the playoff loss at Kansas City after losing his starting job earlier in the season. 

“Everyone was just going through the motions," Feliciano said on Ariel Helwani's podcast, according to NJ.com. "There wasn’t anyone challenging in the face of KC’s defense or there was no attitude out there and I feel like that’s what I bring. I feel like potentially if there was that it would’ve been a close game. But who knows, I might be wrong.”

Feliciano spent three seasons with the Bills, and started 31 of 34 games. 

This summer, Feliciano missed five days with heat-induced dehydration July 28 but has since returned to practice. 

“I started profusely sweating,” Feliciano said. “And then I just started full body cramping. I didn’t really have much liquid in my body to sweat like that. And I kind of just went downhill very quickly.” 

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Giants' Feliciano discusses dehydration that limited him

Giants' Feliciano discusses dehydration that limited him

Dehydration is one of the biggest concerns during football camps in the summer, and the New York Giants saw its effects on new center Jon Feliciano. The 30-year-old veteran developed dehydration on the second day of practice and missed four days. The former Buffalo Bill talked about the incident Sunday for the first time. He said the dehydration set in after practice. He went into a cool tub immediately and went for an IV, but the medical personnel had trouble finding one. Cramping ensued and the pain was so intense, he did a lot of screaming.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News