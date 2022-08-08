Former Bills lineman Jon Feliciano says offensive line treated like 'thorn in heel' in Buffalo

Former Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano said it has been refreshing to come to the New York Giants, noting that head coach Brian Daboll gives the offensive line a lot of attention.

In describing his new situation, Feliciano took another swipe at the Bills and head coach Sean McDermott.

“The last place I was, we were kind of the thorn in the heel,” Feliciano told the New York Post. “Here it’s different. Dabes has really been honest and giving us love, so it’s been great.”

Daboll, of course, was the Bills' offensive coordinator before joining the Giants. Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson was the Bills' offensive line coach. The Bills hired Aaron Kromer as offensive line coach following Johnson's departure.

It is not the first time that Feliciano has been critical of the Bills coaches. In March, after signing with the Giants, he was critical of the way things ended for the Bills last season.

The Bills released Feliciano before the start of free agency in March in order to save salary cap room.

Feliciano did not play in the playoff loss at Kansas City after losing his starting job earlier in the season.

“Everyone was just going through the motions," Feliciano said on Ariel Helwani's podcast, according to NJ.com. "There wasn’t anyone challenging in the face of KC’s defense or there was no attitude out there and I feel like that’s what I bring. I feel like potentially if there was that it would’ve been a close game. But who knows, I might be wrong.”

Feliciano spent three seasons with the Bills, and started 31 of 34 games.

This summer, Feliciano missed five days with heat-induced dehydration July 28 but has since returned to practice.

“I started profusely sweating,” Feliciano said. “And then I just started full body cramping. I didn’t really have much liquid in my body to sweat like that. And I kind of just went downhill very quickly.”