Former Bills linebacker Eugene Marve dies at age 60

Eugene Marve, a linebacker who played 76 games with the Bills in the early 1980s, died Monday after a brief hospitalization, his alma mater, Saginaw Valley State announced. He was 60.

Marve was selected in the third round of the 1982 draft, the first Saginaw Valley State player to be drafted into the NFL.

He played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then one season with the San Diego Chargers in 1992. In 156 career games, he started 126 and had three interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.

After retiring from the NFL, he returned to Saginaw Valley to get his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1995.

He was inducted into the inaugural class of the SVSU Cardinal Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 and the 27th class of the Flint Afro-American Hall of Fame in 2011.

He is survived by wife Stacey, son Robert and daughter Rebecca.