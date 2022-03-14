Former Bills guard Jon Feliciano to sign with Giants

Jon Feliciano has found a new home.

The former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman has agreed to terms with the New York Giants on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports Monday night, the first of which was from Matt Parrino of newyorkupstate.com. Feliciano himself confirmed the news a short time later, quote tweeting a tweet from the Giants' official Twitter account announcing the agreement and saying in part "Let’s get to work!"

Feliciano, 30, was released by the Bills last week in a move that saved the team just a shade under $3.5 million against the salary cap. It comes as no surprise that he will head to New York, where he reunites with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who served as the Bills' offensive coordinator the past four years. Feliciano will also play for Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, who held the same position the past three years with the Bills.

A 6-foot-4, 325-pounder, Feliciano played the past three seasons in Buffalo. He started 31 games in the regular season during his tenure with the Bills, and four more in the playoffs.