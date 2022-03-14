Former Bills guard Jon Feliciano to sign with Giants

Jon Feliciano has found a new home.
The former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman has agreed to terms with the New York Giants on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports Monday night, the first of which was from Matt Parrino of newyorkupstate.com. Feliciano himself confirmed the news a short time later, quote tweeting a tweet from the Giants' official Twitter account announcing the agreement and saying in part "Let’s get to work!"
Yesss sirrrrr!! Let’s get to work! https://t.co/u2sZLnTbzX— Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 15, 2022
Feliciano, 30, was released by the Bills last week in a move that saved the team just a shade under $3.5 million against the salary cap. It comes as no surprise that he will head to New York, where he reunites with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who served as the Bills' offensive coordinator the past four years. Feliciano will also play for Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, who held the same position the past three years with the Bills.
A 6-foot-4, 325-pounder, Feliciano played the past three seasons in Buffalo. He started 31 games in the regular season during his tenure with the Bills, and four more in the playoffs.
Feliciano signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $14.4 million with the Bills in March 2021, but ultimately made it through just one year of that deal. He had a season to forget in 2021, missing the Week 4 win against Houston because of a concussion and then going on injured reserved because of a calf injury. That kept him out for five games. After returning in a reserve role against Tampa Bay in Week 14, Feliciano tested positive for Covid-19 and missed the next two games. The bout with Covid-19 sent Feliciano to the hospital for treatment. By the time he returned to the active roster ahead of the Week 17 game against Atlanta, he had lost his starting job to Ryan Bates.
Feliciano is expected to get a chance to win the Giants' starting center job. He provides versatility on the interior of the offensive line, having started 26 times at right guard, 11 times at left guard and twice at center during his career, which started as a fourth-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2015.
Because Feliciano was released ahead of the official start of the NFL's new league year, which comes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, he's free to sign with the Giants immediately. He also will not factor into the compensatory draft-pick formula for the Bills.