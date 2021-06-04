Former Bills GM Doug Whaley puts full onus for EJ Manuel pick on Buddy Nix

“At the time, I was Assistant GM, and the GM there was Buddy Nix, and he had talked to me before about, ‘hey, before I get out of here, I’m going to make sure that we have a quarterback’ ... And unbeknownst to me after the draft, he was going to retire. So I gave you the backdrop of that to say this: don’t ever back yourself into a corner by saying, ‘I want to get a specific position,’ because then you overdraft, which leads to some mistakes. So, EJ Manuel, that was (Nix’s) favorite quarterback out of that draft. He wanted to get him and he didn’t want to lose him. Now I know why. So he got him in the first round. He removed all doubt. If we would have drafted him in the third round – which that’s probably where he should have gone, maybe third or fourth round – he may have still been in the league today as a backup. But don’t back yourself in a corner or of overdraft because of need.”