Former Bills GM Doug Whaley puts full onus for EJ Manuel pick on Buddy Nix
Former Bills GM Doug Whaley puts full onus for EJ Manuel pick on Buddy Nix

Former Bills General Manager Doug Whaley.

 Buffalo News file photo

The fact the Buffalo Bills reached for a dire need at quarterback in the 2013 NFL draft is well documented.

EJ Manuel was selected 16th overall out of Florida State University and never demonstrated the ability to hold a starting quarterback position in the NFL. Manuel retired in 2019. His last season on an active roster was 2017 with the Raiders. 

Former Bills General Manager Doug Whaley offered his perspective on the overdrafting of Manuel in an interview with blogger Neil Stratton, who runs the website Inside the League. Whaley discussed the draft call by then-Bills GM Buddy Nix: 

“At the time, I was Assistant GM, and the GM there was Buddy Nix, and he had talked to me before about, ‘hey, before I get out of here, I’m going to make sure that we have a quarterback’ ...  And unbeknownst to me after the draft, he was going to retire. So I gave you the backdrop of that to say this: don’t ever back yourself into a corner by saying, ‘I want to get a specific position,’ because then you overdraft, which leads to some mistakes. So, EJ Manuel, that was (Nix’s) favorite quarterback out of that draft. He wanted to get him and he didn’t want to lose him. Now I know why. So he got him in the first round. He removed all doubt. If we would have drafted him in the third round – which that’s probably where he should have gone, maybe third or fourth round – he may have still been in the league today as a backup. But don’t back yourself in a corner or of overdraft because of need.” 

How strongly did Whaley try to dissuade Nix from selecting Manuel before the draft? That's something only the two of them know.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News.

