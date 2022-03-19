Former Bills GM Doug Whaley interviews for Pittsburgh Steelers' GM opening

Former Bills General Manager Doug Whaley was one of three candidates interviewed for the Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager vacancy this week, the Steelers announced Saturday.

Whaley is currently the senior vice president of player personnel for the reboot of the XFL being operated by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and others. Former Bills and Sabres president Russ Brandon is the XFL's president.

The Steelers also said they interviewed former Giants GM Jerry Reese and longtime Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman.

Longtime GM Kevin Colbert has told the team he will step down after the draft.

Before joining the Bills organization, Whaley spent 11 years as the Steelers' pro scouting coordinator, a role in which he worked under Colbert.

Whaley was with the Bills from 2010 to 2017, and was their GM from 2013 to 2017. The Bills fired him the day after the 2017 NFL draft.

Since his departure from the NFL, he also has worked as director of scouting for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The Steelers have had a wide-ranging search and these are just the three most recent candidates from a list that has reached nearly 15.