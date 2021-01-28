Former Bills fullback Patrick DiMarco officially announces retirement

Patrick DiMarco's playing career officially came to a close Thursday, as the former Buffalo Bills captain and fullback announced his retirement.
The 31-year-old was released by the Bills in September with an injury settlement after being placed on injured reserve because of a neck injury.
"From a 10-year-old kid dreaming of being Mike Alstott to playing fullback for 10 years in the National Football League, I am a testament for all the youth to pursue your dreams with everything you've got and don't let the critics and doubters tell you what you can't do and instead show them what you can do! Humble and hungry for chapter 2!" DiMarco wrote in his farewell letter posted to social media.
Making it official, overcame the odds for 10 years! Thanks to soo many! pic.twitter.com/pgMC55jcUu— Patrick DiMarco (@PatDiMarco42) January 28, 2021
DiMarco spent the final three seasons of his NFL career with the Bills, appearing in 48 consecutive regular-season games. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Kansas City Chiefs. He won an NFC championship with Atlanta, making the Pro Bowl and being named a second-team All-Pro in 2015. He was also the Falcons' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2015.
"He's one of the special guys that I've been around in my coaching career and in particular here in Buffalo in my head coaching career,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said in September, shortly after the Bills parted ways with DiMarco. “He was here when we got it started and helped us get it started. Never want to see a guy go through what he's gone through, but just really appreciate his leadership. From the day he walked in the door and the way he's handled himself on and off the field, and then what he's done at the league level as well with the NFLPA and his leadership along those lines.”
DiMarco played in 115 career games overall, making 52 starts. He rushed just seven times for 14 yards and finished with 52 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns.
He played 15.9% of the offensive snaps in 2018, but was a mainstay on special teams, playing 38% of the kicking unit snaps. In nine of the last 12 regular-season games DiMarco played in, he had fewer than 10 snaps. His leadership, however, was valuable to the Bills. He was voted a captain by his teammates and was a solid veteran presence in the locker room.
"My teammates, man, I hope I did it right. I hope you felt the love I had for you and the joy I had taking the field with you chance!" DiMarco wrote.