Former Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer has tryout with team

The Buffalo Bills had former defensive tackle Justin Zimmer in for a tryout Thursday, according to the NFL's daily transaction wire.

Zimmer, 29, is a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder who played 18 games for the Bills over the past two seasons. He was limited to just six games in 2021 because of a torn ACL suffered in Week 6 against the Titans. He finished the year with eight tackles, four quarterback hits and one sack before getting hurt.

The Bills elected not to offer Zimmer a contract in the offseason as a restricted free agent, which then made him an unrestricted free agent.

It's not a big surprise the Bills are at least entertaining bringing him back in some capacity, though, because Zimmer is a favorite of the team's coaching staff.

"He epitomizes what you look for in a football player," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said last season. "The way he works. He way he approaches every single practice, every meeting. He's a lunch-pail guy. He did a great job for us. He's a tough out. He's going to battle every single snap."

During the 2020 season, Zimmer helped seal a victory over the Patriots when he forced a fumble by New England quarterback Cam Newton that the Bills were able to recover. The Bills are currently dealing with some injuries at defensive tackle, as Jordan Phillips is unlikely to play this week because of a hamstring injury and Ed Oliver is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in the season opener that has caused him to miss the last two games.