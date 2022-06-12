Former Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips returns to host event in Buffalo

After Harrison Phillips made his way down the tunnel to the field at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, he walked on the visitors’ side to prepare him for November.

The defensive tackle spent his first four years in Buffalo after he was drafted by the Bills in the third round in 2018. In March, he signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Even knowing he’d be moving halfway across the country, Phillips wanted to keep his foundation, Harrison’s Playmakers, running in Western New York. The nonprofit helps children with developmental differences and special needs. On Sunday, he was able to host the fourth annual Harrison Playmakers Sports Day Camp at his former stadium.

“Going to the security gate, I'm like, ‘Are they gonna let me in? Do I have to show a card?’ ” he said. “They knew who I was, and let me by, but it's different.”

Bills Mailbag: Should fans be worried about all the preseason hype Josh Allen's getting? “I don't think Josh looks at himself that way (as a celebrity),” Bills GM Brandon Beane says. “I really don't. I think that's what's great about him. I think he's still the kid from Firebaugh.”

When Phillips started thinking about this year’s event, he worried that changing teams would impact interest levels from kids or from sponsors. Instead, he found he still has a strong support system in Buffalo.

“It was a no-brainer,” Phillips said. “They all made it possible. Within like 16 hours, this camp completely sold out. And there's been a waiting list. Our sponsors matched everything that they've done in previous years, and this was the most volunteers we've ever had at an event.

“So it reinstated in me: ‘Yes, I want this to happen, but can we?’ And the city of Buffalo rallied behind and said ‘Yes, we can.’ ”

He was heartened to see former teammates show up, particularly as it rained for the first half of the event. Phillips estimated there were about 500 people total at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s event, with more than 200 participants, 100-plus volunteers, families and a handful of Bills players. The Clarence High School baseball team helped run nine different activities.

The bulk of the stations were football related, but with putt-putt golf and tug-of-war both in the middle of the field.

When the sun finally came out, Phillips gathered everyone at midfield.

Phillips had defensive end Greg Rousseau, fullback Reggie Gilliam, and defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Prince Emili introduce themselves to the crowd. Each shared a bit about their journey to Buffalo and the advice they would give their younger selves.

During that, a man wearing a black hoodie and a Bills hat quietly joined the group, waiting to introduce himself to the crowd.

“I’m Harrison Phillips,” quarterback Josh Allen said to a round of cheers, before properly introducing himself. “I want to thank you guys for allowing me to show up, to say hello to you guys. Are you guys having a great time today or what?”

Allen asked for a big round of applause for Phillips, who spent Saturday night at Allen’s house eating wings – eight to-go orders for four people, per Phillips. Phillips is packing his few days back in Buffalo with seeing friends and going to his favorite restaurants. Allen, one of his best friends, also knows the value of soaking in everything you can.

“If there was one thing I could tell my younger self, it would be enjoy the little things,” Allen told the crowd. “There’s a lot of things that happen in life: good, bad, in between. But the little things, right? The sun’s starting to pop out after a rainy day, that’s pretty nice.”

Phillips then moderated questions for the players from the crowd: Everything from “Are you really Josh Allen?” to “What will you each do if the Bills win the Super Bowl?”

Tight end Quintin Morris joined as the questions wrapped up, just in time for the last round of rotating. Morris headed off to the putt-putt station, where he and a camper putted through a football on a Bills-themed hole.

“I think we can make this happen,” Morris said. “Oh yeah, we got this.”

After a little more time at the stations, there were safety demonstrations from local firemen and state troopers. Then, Phillips gave out a series of awards to end the day: the Playmaker, Spirit, Character and Pancho Power awards, followed by the OSC MVP awards.

Amy Cavagnaro was one of the MVP winners, meaning she’ll get tickets to the Vikings-Bills game in November, when Phillips returns to face his former team.

“It means a lot to me,” said Cavagnaro, who also attended last year’s event.

Phillips wants to make sure these events continue in Buffalo, even as he plans new ones in Minnesota. Part of that relies on keeping his former teammates involved.

Morris’ 25-year-old brother Evan has participated in Special Olympics in Texas. His personal ties to the cause have made him a staple at the day camp.

“It's so close to home,” Morris said. “I've been involved for a long time, I've been talking to Harry just how I can get more involved.”

Gilliam, who was Phillips’ locker mate, has had similar conversations.

“I made a promise to Harrison last year,” Gilliam said. “I said, ‘Anything else you're doing, let me know. Because I want to be there for that, because I had such a good time.’ ”

It was easy to feel the impact long after the event.

“I have their parents messaging me on different social media saying, ‘Oh, thank you so much,’ sending me their pictures, (and) they're telling me about what the kids are doing now,” he said.

“They're so excited that I shared that picture and that moment with them. So it's just like, if I can leave an impact like that, why would I not?”

The impact was clear Sunday, with campers hovering around Gilliam, Phillips and other players all day.

“I think it just shows the passion: one, for Bills mafia and then, two, just the city of Buffalo,” Morris said. “And I think once you leave, it's never like you truly leave. ... And obviously, to Harrison, you can tell that Buffalo is still a part of him.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.