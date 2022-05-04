Former Bills defensive end Mario Addison signs with Texans

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison has found a new NFL home.

Addison agreed this week to a two-year contract with the Houston Texans, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The team has yet to officially announce the deal.

Addison, 34, played the past two seasons with the Bills. He will be reunited in Houston with Jacques Cesaire, the Texans' defensive line coach who spent the 2020-21 seasons as the Bills' assistant defensive line coach. Addison, 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, led the Bills with seven sacks in 2021.

In his two seasons with the Bills, Addison registered 59 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles in 32 regular-season games. He also had one sack and one forced fumble in five postseason games. Addison originally signed a three-year contract with the Bills before the 2020 season, but after the first year of the deal agreed to a reworked contract that included a pay cut and voided the 2022 season, which made him an unrestricted free agent in March.

Addison's return to the Bills was unlikely after the team paid huge money to sign Von Miller in free agency, and also brought back old friend Shaq Lawson on a one-year contract.

Addison briefly played for Texans coach Lovie Smith with the Chicago Bears after going undrafted out of Troy State in 2011. He didn't stick with Chicago, and was claimed off waivers by Indianapolis. He also played briefly for Washington before establishing himself as a starter with Carolina.

Addison will provide a veteran leader for the rebuilding Texans.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Bryan Cox Jr. and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer are the four remaining unrestricted free agents from the Bills' 2021 roster. Additionally, the team released wide receiver Cole Beasley, linebacker A.J. Klein, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and offensive lineman Daryl Williams this offseason to save space under the salary cap. They all remain unsigned.

