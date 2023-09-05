Former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has spent part of his summer working as a studio analyst for the NFL Network.

He will continue during the regular season, the NFL Network announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, Frazier will appear on various studio shows, including NFL GameDay Live, which is the network's Sunday afternoon show on game days.

The network also announced the additions of former All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, former QB Chase Daniel, former Stanford coach David Shaw, former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton and running Robert Turbin.

Also this week, Frazier also was among the analysts who made Super Bowl predictions to preview the season.

Frazier's pick? "Bills over 49ers. The Bills have been knocking on the Super Bowl door the last few seasons. When they finally get there, they take advantage of the opportunity and win the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy."

The Bills announced in February that Frazier intended to take the 2023 season off, but that he planned to return to coaching in 2024.