Former Bills defensive back Vontae Davis, who retired at halftime of a 2018 game, has been arrested in Florida for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to police records.

Davis was found sleeping on the shoulder of the road after he crashed into a disabled vehicle, which then hit a person next to the vehicle, according to a report from South Florida talk show host Andy Slater. The condition of the injured person was not immediately available.

According to Slater's sources, when asked why he was sleeping in the road, Davis said, "I was tired."

Davis told police, according to Slater, that he had two mixed drinks and was on his way home from a nightclub.

Police records show Davis, 34, was taken into custody Saturday on $500 bail.

Davis was a two-time All-Pro and played 10 years in the league, but is perhaps best known for the way his career ended, against the Chargers in Week 2 on Sept. 16, 2018, when he left the locker room at halftime and retired. It was his second game with the Bills after signing that offseason.

"I left everything the league wanted me to be, playing for my teammates while injured, the gladiator mentality, it all just popped," he later explained in an interview. "And when it popped, I just wanted to leave it all behind."