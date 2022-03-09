 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Bills DE Shaq Lawson trying to 'come back home' to Buffalo
Former Bills DE Shaq Lawson trying to 'come back home' to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills 45 ,New York Jets 17

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) talks to New York Jets defensive end Shaq Lawson (50) during a time out in a game last November while Lawson was with the Jets.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The first tweet was vague enough. 

On Wednesday, former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson tweeted out a short video of him in a Buffalo uniform, complete with a Zubaz arm sleeve, raising his arms to the sky. 

Then, when Bills safety Jordan Poyer amplified the tweet with eight eyeball emojis of his own, Lawson made his message very clear. 

"I am trying come back home. I miss y’all boys it been long two years," Lawson tweeted. 

Lawson, 27, is still well-liked by his former Bills teammates. 

A first-round pick of the Bills in 2016, Lawson is a free agent after he was released by the Jets in January.  Following his release, there was some speculation that he would join the Bills for the playoffs but that never came to fruition. 

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday there is "mutual interest in Shaq Lawson returning to Buffalo but nothing is imminent on a deal."

Lawson had a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2019. He had four sacks the following season after signing a three-year contract as a free agent with Miami.

The Dolphins traded him to the Houston Texans last March and then the Texans dealt him to the Jets for a sixth-round pick after an injury to Carl Lawson.

Shaq Lawson had one sack in 14 games with the Jets. 

