Former Bills DE Shaq Lawson trying to 'come back home' to Buffalo

The first tweet was vague enough.

On Wednesday, former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson tweeted out a short video of him in a Buffalo uniform, complete with a Zubaz arm sleeve, raising his arms to the sky.

Then, when Bills safety Jordan Poyer amplified the tweet with eight eyeball emojis of his own, Lawson made his message very clear.

"I am trying come back home. I miss y’all boys it been long two years," Lawson tweeted.

Lawson, 27, is still well-liked by his former Bills teammates.