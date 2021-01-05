 Skip to main content
Former Bills Cornelius Bennett, Steve Tasker don't reach finalist list for Hall of Fame
Former Bills Cornelius Bennett, Steve Tasker don't reach finalist list for Hall of Fame

Cornelius Bennett

Linebacker Cornelius Bennett. (Rick Stewart, Allsport/Getty Images)

 By Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills Cornelius Bennett and Steve Tasker failed to make the cut to the list of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Tuesday.

The list includes: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen, Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews Jr., Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas and Reggie Wayne.

Manning, Woodson, Johnson, and Allen are in their first year of Hall eligibility. Barber and Matthews have been eligible for induction, but are first-time finalists.

Tasker and Bennett had made the list of 25 semifinalists announced in late November. It was the eighth time Tasker made the final 25. Tasker, who starred for the Bills from 1986 to 1997, also was a semifinalist in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2019.

Bennett, who retired after the 2000 season, reached the semifinals for the first time. Bennett starred for the Bills from 1987 to 1995, then played three seasons with Atlanta and two with Indianapolis.

Tasker widely is viewed as the greatest special teams coverage player ever. He made the Pro Bowl seven times for the Bills. He's the only special-teamer to be named most valuable player of the Pro Bowl (in 1993).

This is Tasker's second-last year as a "modern-era" candidate. After that, he would go into the pool of senior candidates, who have been retired more than 25 years.

Bennett made five Pro Bowls. He had 52.5 sacks for the Bills and 71.5 for his career. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1988. His dominant play in the 1991 season, when Bruce Smith was recovering was a knee injury, was crucial to the Bills run to the Super Bowl that year.

