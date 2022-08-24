Former Bills coach Rex Ryan to partner with Bills fan on 'The Amazing Race'

Former Bills coach Rex Ryan will be part of the latest season of The Amazing Race, CBS announced Wednesday.

The 34th season of the race around the world premieres Sept. 21 and was filmed earlier this year, starting in Munich, Germany, so Ryan will continue in his role on NFL Sunday Countdown on ESPN.

Ryan, 59, will race with golfing buddy Tim Mann, 40, a probation officer from Brentwood, Tenn. The team has dubbed itself, "Team T-Rex."

"Where are story started is with his love for the Buffalo Bills and that I falied miserably as head coach of the Buffalo Bills," Ryan said in a video to promote the appearance.

Mann said he and Ryan have been friends for about six or seven years. Mann noted that he and Ryan became "like brothers" as Ryan supported Mann during his mother's battle with ALS.

The race will conclude in Nashville with stops in Austria, Italy, France, Spain and Iceland, among others.

"I think a lot of people will love us just because we are kinda the underdogs here," Ryan said. "Why not us? We have a one in 12 chance so we might as well go for it."