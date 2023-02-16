Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a "top candidate" to become the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos, according to a report Wednesday night from the NFL Network.

Ryan has not been a defensive coordinator since 2008. He spent six years as the head coach of the New York Jets and two with the Bills. He has been on ESPN for the last five-plus years.

He has an overall record of 61-66 as a head coach, including 15-16 with the Bills in 2015 and '16.

Ryan interviewed with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton last week. The two have not worked together previously, but Rex's brother, Rob Ryan, was Payton's defensive coordinator in New Orleans from 2013 to 2015.