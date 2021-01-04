Former Bills coach Doug Marrone fired by Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars and coach Doug Marrone have parted ways, according to multiple reports.

The Jaguars finished 1-15 and on a franchise-worst 15-game losing streak after a 28-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

''Whatever happens, is going to happen,'' Marrone told reporters after Sunday's game. ''I know the record doesn't reflect it, (but) I know that I am a good football coach and I'm looking at an opportunity and we'll see where it goes.''

The Jaguars will have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and could select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The NFL Network reported Saturday that former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is hoping to land with the Jaguars.

Marrone's dismissal follows the firing of GM Dave Caldwell earlier in the season.

Marrone's record with the Jaguars was 23-43. After reaching the AFC Championship Game in Marrone's first full season, the Jags went 5-11, 6-10 and 1-15.

Jacksonville becomes the fifth team with a head coach opening, joining the Jets, Lions, Falcons and Texans.