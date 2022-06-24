Former Bills athletic trainer Ed Abramoski passes away

A fixture on the Buffalo Bills’ sidelines and later honored on the walls of the stadium, Ed Abramoski passed away Friday. Abramoski, 88, was a Bills Wall of Famer who served as athletic trainer for more than 36 years, starting with the team’s inception.

Abramoski was a beloved caretaker to Bills players for nearly four decades, through his retirement in 1996. In 1999, he became the 14th member of the Wall of Fame.

"I can't think of anybody who has done more for the Bills than Eddie," Bills owner Ralph Wilson said at the time. "You can see how much the players care about him by how many showed up here to help honor him."

Born Nov. 5, 1933, in Erie, Pennsylvania, Abramoski played football growing up before he later became an athletic trainer. He worked at the University of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, and the United States Military Academy before he became the head trainer of the Bills.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

He married his wife, Pat, in 1960, and they had five children.

His care extended beyond the football field. His Wall of Fame bio notes that he was a frequent volunteer for the New York State Special Olympics. He donated proceeds from a book he co-wrote with former Buffalo News sports reporter Milt Northrop to the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. And Abramoski also was active in the Buffalo Homing Pigeon Association.

His work with the Bills earned him an induction into the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 1986 and to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1996. The accolades were secondary to the relationships and hard work that got Abramoski there.

"I knew it (the Buffalo Hall) existed, but I never thought about it," Abramoski said. "All I was was a guy doing my job. … I just tried to do the best I could and work as hard as I could.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.