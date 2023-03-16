As the son of a former NFL player and a guy with two brothers in the NFL, Tremaine Edmunds not surprisingly has a feel for pro football history.

It was on the mind of the former Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Thursday as he was introduced as a prized free-agent signing of the Chicago Bears.

“I think it’s just a great tradition here,” Edmunds said at the Bears’ Halas Hall headquarters in Lake Forest, Ill. “When you talk about great linebackers, in particular middle linebackers, why wouldn’t you want to come to a place like this? ... I’m just excited to write my own story now. Obviously, you’ve had a lot of great guys who’ve come through here. I’m a big believer you’ve got to pay respect to the guys who’ve come before because that’s what we’re striving to be like, not exactly to imitate their game but to take a little bit from everybody and put it in your own game.”

The Bears hope Edmunds fills big shoes as a star in the middle of the defense. Chicago gave Edmunds a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. From an average-per-year standpoint, Edmunds becomes the fourth-highest paid inside linebacker in the league, behind Baltimore’s Roquan Smith, Indianapolis’ Shaquille Leonard and San Francisco’s Fred Warner.

Great Bears linebackers include Hall of Famers Dick Butkus, Bill George, Brian Urlacher, Mike Singletary and George Connor, along with stars Lance Briggs, Otis Wilson and Doug Buffone.

“I want to be able to write my story and be that next great linebacker here,” Edmunds said. “I thank Buffalo for all my years there, but I’m excited to start my story here in Chicago and continue that great tradition of middle linebackers.“

Asked further about his time with the Bills, Edmunds said: “Buffalo’s been my home for the last five years. I can’t thank them enough for giving me my first opportunity just to display my talents in the NFL. But you look too far back you’re going to trip going forward. And I’m focused on what’s in front of me and leading this football team to get to the level that the city and that we want to be as a team and that starts with me as the middle linebacker.”

“Buffalo is a special city that will always be close to me,” Edmunds wrote in a social media post Thursday. “I appreciate the fans, the coaches and the entire Buffalo community for embracing me and my family. Thank you for five amazing years!”

Asked if he had been told much about the Bears from former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who played for the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl team, Edmunds said: “I had the pleasure of being coached by a Bears legend himself in Coach Frazier. He would always give us some stories about the tradition. Obviously, they had that good team here and the great things they did. Hats off to Coach Frazier. He’s a great guy and I appreciate him definitely for these last five years.”

Edmunds does not turn 25 until May 2. Asked if he feels like an older veteran, he said: “I feel pretty young, I would say. I feel like I’m just getting started, to be honest. I’m still young and I definitely feel young. I’m excited I’m learning so much, I’m meeting new guys, my game is just developing so much. I’m ready to go to work, for sure.”