Former Bill Stevie Johnson co-authors children's book, 'There’s Always a Way with Stevie J!'

Like most Buffalo fans, Charles Roberts III recalls what it was like when even the idea of the Bills winning the AFC East championship was out of the question.

On the final day of the NFL regular season in January, the Bills kicked off against the New York Jets on the brink of consecutive division championships for the first time since the Super Bowl era.

"Remember when the AFC East seemed impossible? HA HA HA HA. Let’s get it done today, #BillsMafia!"

The tweet was accompanied by an image of a can of "Why So Serious!" beer from Lewiston's Brickyard Brewing Company, along with a full glass. Roberts tagged former Bills receiver Stevie Johnson, whose famed touchdown celebration in a 2011 game against the Cincinnati Bengals featured those words written on a shirt under his jersey. Johnson and the brewery partnered on the IPA in December.

“It was a nothing-burger tweet, but Stevie liked it and followed me,” said Roberts, the director of public relations for Delaware North. “We kind of bantered a little about that and I thought nothing of it.”

Roberts, an author and former sportswriter, couldn’t get that interaction out of his head as he went for a run on a 22-degree day.

He kept thinking about what others could learn from Johnson, a seventh-round draft pick who went on to an eight-year NFL career with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

“The thought couldn’t stop bouncing between my ears,” Roberts said. “The more I ran, the more I thought about it. I went home and put a basic outline on paper and reached back out to Stevie with the concept and he was thrilled about the idea.”

The result is an illustrated children's book called “There’s Always a Way with Stevie J!" and a companion coloring book, both published by ImagineWe Publishers. The book is based on Johnson's trademark "Handle Biz, Have Fun" slogan and teaches kids about overcoming obstacles.

Johnson, Roberts, illustrator Zack McCabe and Jessica Cassick, of ImagineWe Publishers, will be part of a book signing from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue.

“I felt like if the world is going to change it’s going to start with the youth,” Johnson said. “They’ll be the ones taking over later. I felt it was important to get a youth book out there before anything.”

At the time of Roberts’ initial pitch, Johnson was already working on a coloring book titled “Visions,” and partnering on another children’s book seemed as if the opportunities were aligning. Elements of the coloring book are part of "There's Always a Way with Stevie J."

Creating content for kids is a venture the 35-year-old has pursued since his playing days ended in 2016, because he believes it’s important to leave an impression on children when they’re early in development.

“I think it means a lot,” Johnson said. “I think it’s good for the future for when I’m gone. It’ll be here forever for kids to learn from.”

Following Johnson’s approval, Roberts spent two weeks converting the outline to a working draft. When Johnson joined the project full-time and the two went back and forth on the text until. It wasn’t until April when they saw everything coming together and found a publisher.

During the development stages of the book, the working title was “Stevie Styles Always Smiles.” The name put Johnson in a positive light, but he was honest with himself to admit he does have those days when a smile isn’t on his face. After some brainstorming, they agreed on the revised title.

Johnson calls Roberts “The Professor,” because of his writing and creativity. Teaming up with someone with a writing background made his life easier.

“It wasn’t hard,” Johnson said. “To be honest, ‘The Professor’ had all of the hard work. He came up with the creation.”

Johnson wants his target audience to know that on the path to success, unexpected challenges will come. Those difficult moments will test their resilience and what's most important is how they respond. It's a message he shares with his players as a coach at his alma mater, Rodriguez High in Fairfield, Calif., and at his many football camps.

“He’s so involved in the community in Buffalo and other markets he played where he runs football camps for kids. I think that was part of what initiated the idea for me,” Roberts said. “Thinking about since he’s retired, he’s stayed so active with kids and that next generation. He’s looking to be a mentor and a role model. I think that’s the main driver on why he landed on a children’s book.”

One of the challenges highlighted in the book is one every Bills fan remembers. In November 2010, the Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. In overtime, Johnson dropped the potential game-winning pass. In disappointment, he sat on the field with thoughts swirling.

That drop led to an insurmountable amount of support from Bills fans and is considered the moment that helped launch Bills Mafia. That’s what he wants his reader to take away from the book, that in a moment of disappointment, lean on the people closest to you and accept the support from those wanting to cheer you up.

“You got to be able to look to the community and towards your family in tough times,” Johnson said. “Even just believing in yourself and just getting over those hurdles.

"That’s what the book shows, a kid surrounded by family and community there to support him and believe in himself to do things his way. At the same time, he has to know these things. These kids have to know they have these opportunities and outlets and that’s what it’ll show in the book.”